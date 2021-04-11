With Taylor Rakers
When I was a kid, I wanted to be ... a banker just like my dad, and I got to live that dream for about eight years.
What would you rather be doing right now? I love being at the Lake of the Oaks with family and friends, and just spending time talking with people.
Shhhhhh! Don’t tell anyone that ... I really like to read, and I am a complete nerd.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? When my kids say that they love me.
It really stinks when ... people tell me that they don’t have time. We all have time. It’s about rearranging your days to make things work.
I always laugh when ... my children are dancing in the living room.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? Jesus. I don’t think I need to explain that one. Abraham Lincoln. Who wouldn’t want to eat with the greatest American ever? Judy Rakers, my grandma. I just miss her and want one more evening.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to ... go to the gym. It’s a huge stress release.
People who knew me in high school thought I was ... average. I just floated through high school.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was ... I got to meet and get a couple of items autographed from Roger Clemens.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to ... go to the Caribbean with my wife.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would ... quit my job.
America should be more concerned about ... socialism. Socialism has never worked anywhere in the world, but some in America think we can be different. I think not.
I’m OK if there’s ever a national shortage of ... coffee and “reality” television.
When I’m on the internet, I always go to ... YouTube. I love me some Jocko and Joe Rogan podcasts.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? We are all great. No matter if you think you’re dumb, fat, been bullied, we all have greatness. You gotta find the courage. It’s going to be hard work, discipline and the non-cognitive skills — hard work, dedication, sacrifice — that will set you apart. — David Goggins.
When I’m cruising down the road, I’m likely listening to ... Christian radio, or more than likely, nothing. I like to think in the car.
I always get sentimental when ... talking about my grandparents.
The older I get, the more I realize ... I’m just like my father, and my oldest son is just like me.
If I had one “do-over,” I would ... do college over. I loved my experience, but I feel like I could have gotten my bachelor’s and master’s in four years.
My favorite item of clothing is ... my Fighting Irish jersey. My great-uncle attended Notre Dame and played football. Ever since then, my family has been diehards.
If I’ve learned anything at all ... Life is a never-ending journey of learning and gaining knowledge.