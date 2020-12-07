MONROE CITY, Mo. — The top-seeded Monroe City girls basketball team sent an early message in the opener of its 97th annual home tournament on Monday by taking out eighth-seeded Louisiana 81-11.
Its the most points for the Panthers (4-0) in a game since scoring 99 in a victory over Wright City on Dec. 29, 2018. Haley Hagan had a team-high 24 points in the victory, while Hallie Dyer finished with 16 points, 13 of which came in the first half.
Mackenzie Moss also reached double figures with 10 points for Monroe City, while Lucy Smith and Bailee Hays each had eight.
In the other quarterfinal, No. 5 seed Mark Twain overcame fourth-seeded Marion County 59-53. The Tigers trailed 46-43 heading the fourth quarter but held the Mustangs to just seven points in the fourth while scoring 16 of their own.
Emma Ross had 24 points to pace Mark Twain (1-1), including nine in the fourth quarter. Delaney Straus led the Mustangs (1-2) with 17 points, while Halle Keilholz hit four 3-pointers for 12 points and Riley Donath had 10 points with two 3-point makes.