FULTON, Mo. — The Monroe City girls basketball team fell down early in its season opener against Fulton but continually battled back, eventually defeating the Hornets 43-34 on the road on Friday evening.
The Panthers (1-0) scored the first basket of the game but fell behind 10-4 by the end of the first quarter. Monroe City made an 8-2 run in the second to pull within two at 14-12, then eventually trailed 16-13 at halftime.
The Hornets (0-1) came out strong again in the third quarter and built a 21-14 advantage, but again Monroe City fought back and trailed 25-22 heading to the fourth quarter. Riley Quinn tied the game at 28 with a basket with 5:40 remaining in the fourth quarter, then a Haley Hagan basket with 5:20 to go gave the Panthers their first lead since early in the first quarter.
Monroe City and Fulton traded baskets until the score was tied at 34 with three minutes remaining. Clara Minor scored on a scooping layup to give the Panthers a 36-34 advantage, then a Fulton turnover and another basket gave the Panthers enough breathing room to close out the season-opening victory.