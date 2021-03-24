PALMYRA, Mo. — Good pitching and timely hitting were keys for Palmyra in a 3-0 win over Elsberry in the baseball home opener at Flower City Park on Wednesday.
Panthers starting pitcher Bennett Stice mowed down Elsberry batters during his five scoreless innings of work to earn the win. Stice had 13 strikeouts, while only allowing two hits and a walk.
“He fell behind in the count some, which he is going to be critical on that right now,” Palmyra coach Mark Loman said. “I’m not too worried about that right now. He did fall behind in the count some, but he had 13 strikeouts. You can’t complain too much as a coach.”
While Stice was silencing Elsberry’s bats, Palmyra was unable to get much going offensively off of Indians pitcher Joel Mound.
In the fourth inning, Elsberry third baseman Sean Phillips had a leadoff single and stole second base. Instead of an Elsberry rally, Stice came back to strike out the side.
Palmyra finally broke through in the bottom half of the fourth inning. Alex Loman hit a two-out single, and pinch hitter Nolyn Richards followed with a single to advance Alex Loman to third base.
Alex Loman then scored on a balk from Mound.
“(Mound) was doing a nice job of keeping us guessing on what he was throwing,” Mark Loman said. “He would get behind, he would get ahead. It was kind of hard to know what to pick up on, because he is a sneaky fast kid who hides the ball well.”
Palmyra added a couple of insurance runs in the fifth inning on another two-out rally.
Senior Zane Meyers singled and was driven in by a double from senior Adam Goodwin. Then, senior Brody Lehenbauer hit an RBI single to score Goodwin.
“That was big,” Loman said. “It was nice to get more in the fifth. Those guys had some good approaches and good at bats. I thought everybody as the game went on, got better with their next at bat.”