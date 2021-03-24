Quincy, IL (62301)

Today

Showers early, becoming a steady rain later in the day. High around 50F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain early. Decreasing clouds late. Low near 40F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.