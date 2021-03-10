Park Board approves projects including more Klingner Trail parking

QUINCY — More than $650,000 in projects, including additional parking for the Bill Klingner Trail, are moving forward in the Quincy Park District after contracts were approved.
The Quincy Park District on Wednesday approved bids for seven projects totaling $657,949.
Most of the projects are being funded by the $900,000 general obligation bond the board agreed to issue last year. The Park District annually sells a bond for maintenance projects.
The largest of the projects is the construction of a 55-parking stall lot for the Bill Klingner Trail at 18th and Quintron Way in the Schneidman Industrial Park. A spur from the new lot will connect directly to the trail.
Officials believe the new lot will help ease parking congestion at Bob Mays Park where most people access the Klingner Trail.
"I've been to the trail a number of times this spring, and parking is a premium," said Park Board President John Frankenhoff. "You have to be there at the right time to get a spot."
Laverdiere Construction submitted the low bid of $230,000 for the concrete parking lot, which included alternate bids for an additional 24 parking stalls and landscaping work.
The Park District budgeted $200,000 for the project, and it plans to make up the difference with excess bond funds.
The lot was bought from the city of Quincy last year for $10.
Though there is not a contractual deadline for the project, Executive Director Rome Frericks believes the firm will move quickly to complete the project pointing out the firm constructed the trail between 18th and 24th streets.
Laverdiere also was awarded a $153,994 contract to replace the Wavering Park abutment.
The culvert providing access to Wavering Park on 39th Street has started deteriorating. The engineer's estimate for the project was $269,000.
Also approved by commissioners were:
• A $120,000 contract with Diamond Construction to tar and chip park roads in Sunset, Riverview, Berrian and Indian Mounds parks. The district budgeted $135,000 for the work. Diamond Construction also received a $74,000 contract to resurface Wavering Park from the three-way stop to 39th Street. The district budgeted $80,000 for the project.
• A $32,125 contract with Frame to Finish Construction Co. to replace porch decking and steps with PVC decking at the Lorenzo Bull House. The current porch decking is weatherd. The district budgeted $40,000 from its museum fund for the work.
• A $38,110 contract with Vonderhaar Masonry Construction to repair portions of stone walls in Parker Heights, Sunset, Riverview and Indian Mounds parks. The district budgeted $30,000 for the work. It will make up the difference with excess bond funds.
• A $9,720 contract with Littleton Storm and Timber to remove 122 tree stumps in various parks. The district budgeted $20,000 for the project. District staff will remove all debris, backfill with dirt and seed at all locations.
Commissioners also approved a bid of $437.50 per hour from Canton Marine Towing Co. for the annual dredging at Art Keller Marina and Kesler Park boat ramps.
There is $30,000 of dredging budgeted for this year.
The Park Board also approved a master plan for Lincoln Park. The plan includes an outdoor stage in the southwest portion of the park, an additional restroom, a small shelter, more parking and interpretive signs on the Lincoln-Douglas debates.
The plan, which has no dedicated funding at this time and likely be completed in phases, has an estimated price tag of $2.184 million.