Park Board extends marina proposal deadline

QUINCY — The Quincy Park Board will give suitors looking to take over Art Keller Marina two more months to prepare proposals to operate the facility on Quinsippi Island.
Proposals were due last week, but Park District staff received a request from an interested party seeking to extend the deadline to Sept. 28 in order to provide it and other parties time to develop marketing, operating and business plans and time to select a concessionaire in time for the 2022 boating season. The Park Board approved the extension Wednesday night.
No proposals were received by last week’s initial deadline.
This means the Park Board won’t consider a proposal — if one is submitted — until its Oct. 14 meeting.
Plans still call for the lessee to assume management in April 2022.
Park Board President Roger Leenerts said he hopes that the extension will bring a proposal to the district.
“This other company has some unique opportunities that they’re presenting to make things better, and it also may even give some other local companies a chance to rethink what they might want to be a part of the marina.
Commissioners also approved a resolution to guarantee that the marina would continue operations through 2023 under Park District management or a private operator.
“That allows everybody opportunities to make decisions on either changing how the marina is structured, privatization or maybe we do things different as a Park District,” said Leenerts, who voted against the resolution because he believed that a resolution for 2022 was sufficient.
Commissioner John Frankenhoff said that the special meeting with boaters back in May suggested that uncertainty on the marina’s future hurt slip rentals.
“I think what we’re trying to do is address that issue directly,” he said.
Executive Director Rome Frericks reiterated that the goal was not to close the marina.
The Park District sought privatization proposals in January but received no responses. Last month, they issued a second request for proposals. Commissioners agreed to seek proposals after boat slip rentals dipped by nearly 90 since 2011. The marina also had a loss of $11,746 in 2020, with a projected loss of $30,419 in 2021, which will require the Park District to dip into its corporate fund.
In other business, the Park Board heard from Rob Mellon, executive director of the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County, and Historical Society Board member George Crickard about making a repair to the George Rogers Clark statute in Ben Bumbry Riverview Park.
They hope to restore the scabbard that had been broken off in the 1930s. Crickard said the Historical Society had donations lined up for the work.
The organization was asked to prepare a proposal in writing for commissioners to review.