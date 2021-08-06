QUINCY — The Quincy Park Board reviewed several objectives and proposals during its annual retreat Thursday. This included establishing a park in the southeast portion of the city and adding a courtesy dock along the riverfront.
Park Board President Roger Leenerts said the district’s most recent community survey found residents desire a neighborhood park developed in the southeast portion of Quincy.
Options include revamping Westview Park, working with John Wood Community College for land or acquiring land.
“So we are definitely going to be looking at a possible partnership with some of the property that John Wood might have, as well as talk to a landowner or two in the southeast part of town to at least being those discussions,” he said.
Leenerts also said the city approached the district about applying for a grant through the Illinois Department of Natural Resources to build a courtesy dock at Clat Adams Bicentennial Park. The dock is included in the master plan.
“They just want to know what are thoughts were on them applying for that grant,” he said.
An estimate included in the packet estimated the project would cost about $945,000, which included contingency and engineering.
A resolution will be on the agenda for next week’s board meeting.
Commissioners also reviewed the district’s annual capitol projects bond. The board previously approved a $900,000 bond for projects completed this year.
A list of 2022 bond projects costing $1.221 million was presented to the commissioners. Proposals included a parking lot addition to Lincoln Park, road resurfacing in several parks, shelter replacement at Madison Park and an overlook and sidewalk at the Villa Kathrine.
“We were able to pare that list down to just over $1 million,” Leenerts said.
Because the 10-year bond that funded the renovation of the district’s administrative office will be paid off this year, the capitol bond — usually around $900,000 — is being bumped up to just over $1 million, which shouldn’t affect property tax rates.
While reviewing Westview Golf Course, discussion focused on the eventual replacement of the course’s irrigation system that is estimated to cost more than $2 million.
“It is an inevitable thing that will need to be replaced, but we currently don’t have a lot of maintenance costs associated with that,” Leenerts said. “But it is a big project coming down the road at some time.”
Options will be explored for its eventual replacement, including whether it can be replaced over several years.
Leenerts also said the district will work with some local food truck vendors to establish a policy for them to operate in parks.
Last month, commissioners heard from the owner of one food truck owner who said there was no process to operate in parks.
“We all agreed that it would be a win-win policy to have food trucks as a part of the Park District in some form or fashion,” he said. “The question is how to do that.”
The goal is to have the policy in place next year.
Commissioners also asked staff to revisit selling a portion of Parker Heights Park on the city’s northwest side. The board considered seeking voter approval to sell off a 5.5-acre tract in the northeast portion of the park, but commissioners voted against placing it on the ballot at the April 2018 board meeting. At the time, the Knapheide Manufacturing Co. offered an irrevocable pledge of $100,000 for the land.
Six of seven commissioners are required to place the issue on the ballot.
Leenerts said the district could look at selling a smaller tract of the park than what was previously proposed.