QUINCY — A special permit request recommended by the Quincy Plan Commission to operate on on-site water and fire damage restoration service will come before the city council on Monday.
The project is one of three proposals recommended by the Plan Commission to come before council.
The petitioner, Jeff Butler, previously requested a special permit on the 2300 block of North 12th. However, significant pushback from neighbors about the potential increase in traffic led to the request being withdrawn.
Butler settled on a new location at 3120 N. 12th, the former location of Outdoor Power. The location was chosen based on its proximity to the north end of Quincy, the amount of square footage under one roof and the business exposure along North 12th, according to a staff report.
The existing building is about 7,500 square feet and the lot has an open area for parking and driveway space. However, the applicant plans to demolish a home on the southwest corner of the property.
Five to 10 people are anticipated to work on the site.
Quincy Planning and Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer said there was no public comment about the project during Tuesday’s Plan Commission meeting.
Staff supported the project so long as there is no exterior storage of equipment or products related to the business, there is hard surface for any parking area, there is hard surface for the drive aisle off of North 12th and off of Hamann Lane and there is a site plan for pavement improvements that would be reviewed and approved by the city.