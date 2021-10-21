HANNIBAL -- In the final home meet of the season for the Hannibal boys swimming team, the Pirates finished second in Thursday's triangular meet at the YMCA of Hannibal.
Ft. Zumwalt South won the event with 137 team points. Hannibal had 77 points to edge out Missouri Military Academy to place second. MMA placed third with 76 points.
"The competition was good," said Hannibal junior swimmer Dawson Behl. "We've never been up against Ft. Zumwalt South before, so it was nice to see them compete against us. We always like competing against Missouri Military Academy. They always have some good competition."
Hannibal came away with two victories in team events, the 200-yard medley relay and the 200-yard free relay.
The Pirate 200-yard medley relay team consisted of Gabriel Foster, Behl, Mahdi Behniaye and Atticus Sternke. The relay team finished with a time of 1:47.44, over five seconds faster than the Ft. Zumwalt South A Team.
The Hannibal 200-yard free relay team consisted of Cody Allen, Foster, Behniaye and Sternke. This relay team finished with a time of 1:47.83, almost six seconds faster than the Ft. Zumwalt South A Team.
Hannibal head coach Mindy Prenger said both relay team had good performances.
"It's kind of bittersweet (being our last home meet)," Prenger said. "We psyche ourselves up all season for having our home fans (present) and our kiddos having support from family and friends. I think they did a really nice job. They definitely have that momentum going for the next two weeks coming into our state meet."
Hannibal did not compete in the 400-yard free relay, with the Ft. Zumwalt A Team winning that event.
Sternke had a big day individually for the Pirates. He won both the 100-yard fly with a time of 1:01.87 and the 50-yard free with a time of 24.48.
Behl won the 100-yard free with a time of 49.74 for Hannibal. He also placed second in the 100-yard back with a time of 55.13.
Hannibal won a fourth individual event with Behniaye placing first in the 100-yard breast with a time of 1:09.65. Behniaye also placed second in the 200-yard IM with a time of 2:11.19.
"I think we did really good," Behl said. "You know, after school meets are always harder because after a long day of school you come up here. But, it's always great to get a meet in."
Foster placed second in the 100-yard free with a time of 55.93 and fourth in the 100-yard back with a time of 1:03.74. Allen placed sixth in the 100-yard breast with a time of 1:46.26.
"Overall, they did a really good job," Prenger said. "They had a nice showing after a long day of school. They pulled through. Some of their best cut times were right there on (the competition), which is good being in our pool after school in the middle of the week."
Other individual events were won by Ft. Zumwalt South swimmers. Jacob Wolf won both the 100-yard back and 200-yard IM. Aiden Hester won the 500-yard free and Logan Surtin won the 200-yard free.
Hannibal (2-3) will compete next on Tuesday, Oct. 26 at Westminster Christian Academy at 4 p.m. in a triangular meet that includes Vianney.
The Pirates will close out the regular season with a two-day meet on Monday, Nov. 1 and Tuesday, Nov. 2 at Central Academy of Excellence in Kansas City.
With several swimmers in good position to qualify for the state meet in both individual and team events, Hannibal hopes to make a final push late in the regular season.
"Right now we are really focusing on our finishes and our turns," Prenger said. "Really having a strong presence in the pool as far as what we are doing in there. I know the boys are working on agility, speed and endurance."
