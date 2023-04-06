QUINCY — Ten people were arrested Tuesday during in a narcotics enforcement detail between the Quincy Police Department, the Illinois State Police, the Adams County Sheriff's Department and the West Central Illinois Task Force.
Arrested were:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
QUINCY — Ten people were arrested Tuesday during in a narcotics enforcement detail between the Quincy Police Department, the Illinois State Police, the Adams County Sheriff's Department and the West Central Illinois Task Force.
Arrested were:
• Anthony Grady of Quincy on charges of possession of methamphetamine possession of a controlled substance and meth deliver, 100-400 grams. The task force arrested Grady after serving a search warrant in the 1100 block of North Sixth.
• Desmond Underwood of Quincy on an Adams County warrant for two counts of meth delivery, less than 5 grams. Police said Underwood is on parole for meth delivery.
• Devin Lawton of Quincy on a federal probation violation warrant. Lawton was out on bond in Adams County for possession of methamphetamine, between 15 and 100 grams
• Elliott Graham of Quincy on a Adams County warrant for possession of methamphetamine and new charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance.
• David Billingsley of Quincy on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
• Brandon Austin of Quincy on an Adams County warrant for possession of methamphetamine and obstructing identification, as well as a new charge of possession of methamphetamine, between 5 and 15 grams.
• Bruce Blevins of Quincy on a Adams County warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
• Robert Altheide of Loraine on an Adams County warrant for failure to register as a sex offender and a new charge of possession of methamphetamine.
•Michael Gaines of Quincy on a Logan County warrant for child abduction/conceal/detain.
Police also noted that 26 traffic citations, including six for driving while revoked or suspended, were issued. One DUI arrest and several other traffic warrant arrests were made.