QUINCY — Bond was set at $150,000 for the Quincy man who allegedly exposed himself while children were present at a Quincy church.
Court records show Tye R. Davis, 42, made his first appearance Monday on charges of sexual exploitation of a child, a Class 4 felony, and resisting a peace officer, a Class A misdemeanor.
The Quincy Police Department said Davis was arrested Sunday afternoon after it received a report that Davis exposed exposed himself while children were present at the Crossing's 48th Street campus.
Public Defender Mark Taylor was assigned to represent Davis who is set to return to court
Davis is being held in the Adams County Jail.