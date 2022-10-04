QUINCY — The trial of a Quincy man charged in connection with the February death of another Quincy man has been placed on a jury docket.
Devere S. Gholston's case was set on the January 2023 docket after a brief status hearing Tuesday in Adams County Circuit Court.
Gholston, 27 faces three counts of first-degree murder, as well as one count of residential burglary and one count of robbery, in the death of 67-year-old Robert Schmidt who died Feb. 17 in his home at 3219 Gross Gables.
Gholson is charged as an accomplice to Hayden Schmidt, 16, who was arrested Feb. 17 for allegedly striking Robert Schmidt in the head with a firearm. Gholston allegedly was in the vehicle that drove the teen to the home.
Hayden Schmidt reportedly was entering his grandfather's home to steal firearms.
Schmidt is being charged as an adult. He pleaded not guilty three counts of first-degree murder, residential burglary and robbery.
His case is on the November jury docket with a status hearing set for Oct. 11.
Gholston is being held in the Adam County Jail on $10 million bond. He is set to return to court Nov. 28 for a status hearing.
Hayden Schmidt is being held in the Adams County Juvenile Detention Center on $10 million bond.