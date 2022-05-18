2x4s for Hope founder indicted on theft charges

QUINCY — One of the founders of 2x4s for Hope who was relieved of his duties last year is accused of stealing more than $100,000 from the organization.
Mark S. Lawrence turned himself in on a warrant Wednesday morning and appeared with his attorney Don Schuering, in Adams County Circuit Court.
Lawrence, 63, was indicted on one count of theft over $100,000 and one count of theft over $10,000.
The charges allege he stole U.S. currency from the organization between Jan. 1, 2019, and Sept. 30, 2020.
Judge Roger Thomson set bond at $15,000 and Lawrence's next court appearance for June 1.
Lawrence and his wife, Chris Lawrence, were abruptly removed from the organization on Nov. 15, 2022. The couple also was subject to a temporary restraining order by 2x4s for Hope.
At the time, Adams County State's Attorney Gary Farha confirmed that the Illinois State Police opened an investigation over concerns regarding donations made by a company.
The organization was founded by the Lawrences in 2015. On top of tiny homes, the couple also supported housing, latrine and water projects in Haiti.
Just days before the organization announced the Lawrences were removed, 2x4s for Hope hosted a groundbreaking on a plot of land at North Second and Spruce, for its 12th tiny home to be given to a veteran in need. The organization has built homes in Adams, Brown, Hancock, Logan, Madison and Schuyler counties.
The indictment's release comes just days after the Lawrences filed a defamation suit against the members of the 2x4s for Hope Board of Directors.
Filed May 11, the suit alleges the board sent a letter to the Illinois State Police alleging that the Lawrences "committed a criminal act of misappropriation of funds."
The suit claims that the Lawrences were falsely accused of criminal conduct and each member of the board knew the allegations were false.
The Lawrences claim that the board members' statements maligned their reputation and caused them to suffer emotional distress and embarrassment and the "loss of their reputation in their community."
The suit individually names Zach and Amber Shaffer, Kevin and Renea Peters, and Kevin and Terra Murphy. The Lawrences are seeking more than $100,000.
Kevin Murphy, interim president of 2x4s for Hope's board of directors, said the board is investigating and reviewing the counter-claim filed by the Lawrence.
"The claims in the counter-claim are without merit," Murphy said in a statement. "The Lawrences are well aware of what their conduct was and what has led to their removal. We fully intend upon disputing and challenging those allegations in the counter-claim."