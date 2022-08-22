QUINCY — Bond was set at $350,000 for the Quincy man charged in the Sunday shooting outside a bar that left two people wounded.
Brendan M. Schroder, 18, made his first appearance Monday in Adams County Circuit Court where Judge Tad Brenner set his bond.
Schroder faces one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony.
The Quincy Police Department said officers responded to a report of a disturbance and shots fired at 2:28 a.m. at Port's Place, 510 Jersey. Upon arrival, officers reported a 23-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were struck by gun fire.
Both had nonlife-threatening gunshot wounds and were treated at Blessing Hospital.
Police said officers found a man identified as Schroder running south from the scene.
Chief Deputy Public Defender Chris Pratt was appointed to represent Schroder, who will return to court Aug. 29 for a status on a preliminary hearing.