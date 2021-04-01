QUINCY — A Quincy man was sentenced to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for battering an infant in 2018.
Kentrell M. Harris had pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated battery Feb. 5 in connection with the beating. His plea agreement called for a cap of five years in prison.
The investigation started after Quincy police officers were called to the Blessing Hospital Emergency Department on May 13, 2018, where the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services also was called on a suspected injury to a small child. Harris was convicted of causing bruising on both sides of the head and swelling of the head of a child.
Reading a victim impact statement in court, the child’s grandmother spoke about the tremendous pain that her granddaughter had from the incident.
Visiting her physician soon after the incident, medical staff found that the infant’s head was 6 inches larger from the previous visit because of the swelling.
“She will turn 4 this June, and continues to have fallout from this unnecessary trauma,” she said.
The child’s grandmother asked that Harris receive the maximum sentence.
First Assistant State’s Attorney Todd Eyler also asked that the maximum sentence be imposed.
“If we don’t help those who can’t protect themselves, then we have no chance,” he said.
Harris’ attorney, Public Defender Babs Brennan, concurred that a sentence to probation would be difficult to argue, but asked for minimum prison sentence.
After reviewing the case and several photos of the child’s injuries that were entered into the record, Judge Robert Adrian believed the maximum sentence was appropriate.
As part of the plea, Harris also was sentenced to two years in prison for a 2018 possession of methamphetamine charge where he was initially sentenced to probation. Additionally, he was sentenced 364 days in the Adams County jail for violation of an order protection and 180 days for resisting a peace officer.
The charges run concurrently. He received credit for 33 days already served in the Adams County Jail.
He was free on bond at the time of sentencing.