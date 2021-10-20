ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. — The Adams County Sheriff's Department reported that a crash Tuesday afternoon left two vehicles damaged but no one seriously injured.
According to the report, the Sheriff's Department was dispatched at 5:16 p.m. to a crash on Ill. 336, about 1/4 mile south of Ill. 61. A 2014 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by a 16-year-old male from Bowen, struck the rear of a John Deere tractor pulling two grain wagons. The tractor was driven by Todd E. McCleary, 57, of Mendon, and one of the towed wagons, along with the Equinox, suffered extensive damage and were towed from the scene.
McCleary reportedly suffered no injuries from the crash. The 16-year-old driver was treated for minor injuries at the scene and was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.