REVERE, Mo. — An Alexandria, Mo. man suffered serious injuries in a motorcycle crash Tuesday afternoon near Revere.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2005 Harley Davidson, ridden by Isaac D. King, 21, of Alexandria was heading east on Missouri Route C Tuesday when the motorcycle went off the left side of the road around 2 p.m. King was thrown from the motorcycle.
The MSHP reports that King was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. He was taken by Air Evac helicopter to University of Iowa Hospital for treatment of serious injuries sustained in the crash.
The Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Wayland first responders, Clark County Sheriff's Department, and the Clark County Ambulance.