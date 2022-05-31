QUINCY — An arrest warrant for reckless homicide and aggravated reckless driving has been issued for a 20-year-old man involved in a fatal crash Monday morning at the intersection of 12th and Locust.
Breeden J. Wike is being treated for his injuries at Blessing Hospital and is being guarded by police.
“When Mr. Wike is released from the hospital he will be transported to and lodged in the Adams County Jail," said a statement from the Quincy Police Department.
Wike was initially cited for reckless driving and disobeying a traffic light. Bond has been set at $250,000.
A 39-year-old Quincy woman, Kayla Beaston Smith, was killed in the crash after Wike reportedly ran a red light heading west on Locust.