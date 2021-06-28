KAHOKA, Mo. — A Saturday afternoon all-terrain vehicle crash east of Kahoka injured an Augusta, Ill., man.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Daniel J. Deshong, 28, of Augusta, was driving a 2000 Honda Rancher ATV on private property on Route EE, 1.8 miles east of Kahoka, at 4 p.m. when he lost control of the vehicle, which overturned and struck a tree.
Deshong was to seek treatment on his own for minor injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Clark County Sheriff's Department and Clark County Ambulance.