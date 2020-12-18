COLCHESTER, Ill. — An Augusta man died after a two-car crash Thursday in McDonough County.
The Illinois State Police said that a 2012 GMC pickup driven by Gary Melvin, 75, was traveling south on County Road 600 E., crossing Ill. 336 at 3:33 p.m. Melvin failed to yield to a 1992 Peterbuilt tractor-trailer driven by Wayne Cameron, 69, traveling east on Ill. 336. Melvin's GMC pickup struck the tractor-trailer, causing the pickup to spin into the median.
Melvin died in the crash, while two passengers, Levi Bontrager, 18, and Vernon Bontrager, 21, both of Colchester, were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
An investigation is pending.