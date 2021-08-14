BARRY, Ill. — The Illinois State Police reported a single-car crash Saturday morning near Barry that sent one person to the hospital.
According the report, a 2021 Toyota driven by Vernita Foggs, 65, of Chicago was heading west on I-72 around 10:20 a.m. near Barry when the Toyota went off the right side of the road. The car went through a rock-filled ditch.
Foggs refused medical attention at the scene. A passenger in the Toyota, Maurice L. Morris, 62, of Bloomington, was taken by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Foggs was cited for improper lane usage.