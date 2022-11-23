QUINCY — Bond was increased to $500,000 for the Quincy man who police say crashed into another car Monday sending several people to the hospital.
Dailean M. Millner-Williams, 20, made his first court appearance Wednesday on charges of attempted first-degree murder, vehicular invasion, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, two counts of aggravated battery, aggravated reckless driving and criminal damage to property.
The Quincy Police Department said officers were called to the McDonald's parking lot at 1301 Broadway just after 10 p.m.
Officers found a parked vehicle with several injured occupants and heavy damage to the vehicle. Several of the occupants were taken to Blessing Hospital by ambulance, with one person suffering a broken leg from the crash.
It was reported that the vehicle had been parked in the lot when a second vehicle came in and rammed the parked car before fleeing the scene. Officers located the suspect vehicle, finding it unoccupied but with heavy damage.
Based on interviews, Millner-Williams was named as a suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest following further investigation.
The charging document alleges that Millner-Williams drove the vehicle into the other vehicle as a person was entering it.
Millner-Williams was found and arrested around 9 p.m. Tuesday night was lodged in the Adams County Jail on $250,000 bond.
In arguing for higher bond, Adams County Assistant State's State's Ryan Parker told Judge Tad Brenner it was "only a matter of seconds" and there would have been a fatality.
"The defendant was lying in wait for this victim to come out into the open," Parker said, adding the incident was caught on surveillance video and that Millner-Williams reportedly confessed to police.
Public Defender Sarah Lucey argued for reducing bond to $75,000 based on Millner-Williams' limited criminal history and family support that were in the courtroom.
Lucey said Millner-Williams' father has tried to get his son mental health treatment for more than a year.
Brenner increased bond after noting the police report was "very disturbing."
Miller-Williams is set to return to court Monday for status of a preliminary hearing.