PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — A Bowling Green, Mo., man was injured in a head-on crash Friday night in rural Pike County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said that a 2019 Dodge Ram driven by Jesse E. Callaway, 45, of Troy, was parked facing north on the shoulder of Pike County Road 234, about 3 miles east of Clarksville, at 9:55 p.m.
Preston G. Hipes, 34, of Bowling Green, was driving a 2014 Ford Explorer southbound on the road. The patrol said Callaway accelerated the Dodge at a high rate, crossed the center of the road and struck the Ford head-on.
The patrol said the Dodge was parked with its lights off and appeared to be waiting for the Ford to turn onto the road.
Roy L. Peters, 27, of Bowling Green, was a passenger in the Ford Explorer. Pike County Sheriff officers took him to Pike County Memorial Hospital in Louisiana with minor injuries.
The patrol said Callaway fled the scene.