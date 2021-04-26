WENTZVILLE, Mo. — A Bowling Green man was involved a Saturday afternoon three-car crash in St. Charles County that left one driver with serious injuries.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2017 Hyundai Elantra driven by Leslie M. Clubb, 52, of Bowling Green, and a 2018 Mazda CX-5 driven by Cynthia J. Branstetter, 72, of Troy, were stopped in the northbound lane of U.S. 61 at Route P at 4:43 p.m. due to traffic congestion. The patrol said a northbound 2012 Harley-Davidson driven by Roger D. Holley, 52, of Waterloo, Ill., failed to notice the traffic stopped ahead and struck the rear of the Mazda, ejecting Holley. The impact caused the front of the Mazda to strike the rear of the Hyundai.
Holley was taken by Arch Medical to Mercy Hospital St. Louis with serious injuries.