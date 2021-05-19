EOLIA, Mo. — A Bowling Green woman was injured in a Tuesday afternoon crash near Eolia.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2006 Ford Explorer driven by Glenda M. Moran, 64, of Bowling Green, was heading north on U.S. 61, north of Highway OO, at 3:30 p.m. The driver lost control on the wet roadway, the patrol said, and the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road, striking an embankment.
Moran, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by Pike County Ambulance to Pike County Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.