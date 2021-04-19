MARCELLINE, Ill. — A Camp Point man faces charges after a Saturday night motorcycle crash near Marcelline.
The Adams County Sheriff's Department said a 2004 Honda Sport motorcycle driven by Cody M. Ripperda of Camp Point was heading west on N2450th at E 900th Ave. at 7:26 p.m. The department said Ripperda lost control of the motorcycle and was ejected.
Ripperda was taken by Air Evac to Blessing Hospital.
The department said Ripperda was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, driving while license revoked and driving with no insurance.
The department was assisted by Air Evac, Ursa Fire Department and Adams County Ambulance.