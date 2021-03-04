LAGRANGE, Mo. — A Canton man was seriously injured in a Wednesday night crash south of LaGrange.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Zachary L. Logsdon, 33, of Canton, was heading north on Route B, one-half mile south of LaGrange, at 5:40 p.m. The patrol said the driver lost control of the vehicle, which ran off the left side of the road and struck an embankment.
Logsdon, who was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle, was taken to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill., with serious injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Lewis County Sheriff's Department, LaGrange Police Department and LaGrange Fire Department.