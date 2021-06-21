PRINCETON, Mo. — A Carthage, Ill., woman and man were injured in a Sunday night crash east of Princeton in Mercer County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2010 Ford SUV driven by Antonia R. Benninghoff, 27, of Carthage, was heading west on U.S. 136, 1.5 miles east of Princeton, at 5 p.m. when it dropped off the north shoulder, overcorrected and came back across the roadway then went off the south side. The patrol said the vehicle traveled down into a ditch, struck an embankment at the edge of a driveway, became airborne, vaulted over the driveway, landed and overturned once before coming to rest upright.
Benninghoff was taken by Mercer County EMS to Wright Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. A passenger, James A. Martens, 35, of Carthage, refused treatment for minor injuries.
Benninghoff and Martens were not wearing seat belts, the patrol said.
The patrol was assisted by the Mercer County Sheriff's Department and Mercer County Rural Fire Department.