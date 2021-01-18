SHELBINA, Mo. — Two Clarence teens were injured in a Sunday night crash northwest of Shelbina.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 16-year-old female from Clarence was heading west on County Road 450, 1 mile northwest of Shelbina, at 5:10 p.m. when it lost control on the ice-covered road, traveled off the right side of the road and overturned.
The teen was taken by private vehicle to Samaritan Hospital in Macon with minor injuries. A passenger in the vehicle, a 14-year-old female from Clarence, was taken by private vehicle to Samaritan Hospital with moderate injuries.
Both were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.
The patrol was assisted by the Shelby County Sheriff's Department and Shelby County Rural Fire Department.