CLARKSVILLE, Mo. — A Wednesday afternoon crash in Clarksville injured a Louisiana man.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2003 Dodge Caravan driven by Roger J. Bruemleve, 53, of Elsberry, was hearing north at 114 Mo. 79 in Clarksville at 3:45 p.m. The patrol said the driver fell asleep, which caused the vehicle to travel off the right side of the road and strike an unoccupied 2019 GMC Yukon parked alongside the road.
A passenger in the Dodge, Thomas G. Lindley Sr., 50, of Louisiana, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by Pike County EMS to Pike County Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.