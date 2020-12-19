PERRY, Ill. — A Clayton man suffered serious injuries from a single-car crash Saturday in Pike County.
The Illinois State Police said that Christopher Abernathy, 40, was traveling north on Ill. 107 when his 2001 Chrysler sedan left the road about a quarter mile south of Ill. 104 about 12:15 p.m.
The sedan left the road and traveled across a grassy field before striking an embankment and becoming airborne. The car struck two large trees before coming to rest in a creek.
Abernathy was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. ISP continues an investigation.