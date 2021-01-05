CANTON, Mo. — A Colchester, Ill., man was injured in a Monday morning crash north of Canton.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said that a 2004 Volvo driven by Robert B. Christian, 65, of Colchester, was heading north on U.S. 61, 2 miles north of Canton, at 11 a.m. when it traveled off the right side of the road and struck a ditch.

Christian, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by private vehicle to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill., with minor injuries.

The patrol was assisted by the Lewis County Sheriff's Department.

Tags

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.