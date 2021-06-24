ADAIR, Mo. — A two-vehicle crash Wednesday night east of Adair seriously injured both drivers.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2016 Polaris Ranger utility terrain vehicle driven by Scott L. Small, 52, of Memphis, was heading north on Mo. 11, 1 mile east of Adair, at 5:01 p.m. when it pulled into the path of an eastbound 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Carol L. Parrish, 63, of Baring. Small was ejected from the UTV, the patrol said.
Small was taken by Air Evac to University Hospital with serious injuries. Parrish, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by Adair County Ambulance to University Hospital with serious injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Adair County Fire Department and Adair County Sheriff’s Department.