LURAY, Mo. — A Saturday morning crash east of Luray injured a Dallas City, Ill., woman.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2008 Ford Taurus driven by Sherryl E. Moore, 65, of Dallas City, was heading west on U.S. 136, 1/2 mile east of Luray, at 11:10 a.m. when it traveled off the left side of the road and struck an embankment and a fence.
Moore, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by Clark County Ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill., with minor injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Clark County Sheriff's Department and Clark County Ambulance.