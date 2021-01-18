MONROE CITY, Mo. — A Saturday afternoon crash east of Monroe City injured a Quincy, Ill., man.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2019 Mazda CX9 driven by Matthew R. Anderson, 33, of Quincy, was heading south on Highway DD, 5 miles east of Monroe City, at 4:14 p.m. when it went off the right side of the road, struck a culvert and overturned.
Anderson, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by Ralls County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital with moderate injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Ralls County Sheriff's Department.