PALMYRA, Mo. — A Saturday night crash east of Palmyra injured two.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 1993 Ford Ranger driven by a 17-year-old male from Hannibal was heading east on Marion County Road 402, 2.5 miles east of Palmyra, at 7:30 p.m. when it failed to negotiate a curve, ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree and a fence before overturning.
The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by private vehicle to Hannibal Regional Hospital with minor injuries. A passenger, a 17-year-old male from Palmyra, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by Marion County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional with minor injuries.