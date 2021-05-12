EDINA, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a single-car crash Tuesday afternoon that sent a Missouri teen to the hospital.
According to the MSHP report, a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Aaron M. Herron, 18, of Hurdland, Mo., was traveling west on Missouri Route 6 at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday. About one mile east of Edina, the Cobalt went off the right side of the road before hitting a bridge and overturning.
Herron was reported to be not wearing a seatbelt. He was taken by Knox County EMS to Scotland County Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Knox County Sheriff's Office.