LOUISIANA, Mo. — A Tuesday night crash near Louisiana injured two.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2011 GMC Terrain driven by Michael A. Everett, 54, of Louisiana, was heading east on Highway UU, west of U.S. 54, at 5:30 p.m. when it traveled off the right side of the road, struck a driveway, became airborne, struck the ground and overturned.

Everett was taken by Air Evac to Mercy Hospital St. Louis with serious injuries. A passenger, Adam W. Henderson, 36, of Louisiana, was taken by Pike County Ambulance to Pike County Memorial Hospital with moderate injuries.

Both men were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.

Tags

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.