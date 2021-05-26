LOUISIANA, Mo. — A Tuesday night crash near Louisiana injured two.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2011 GMC Terrain driven by Michael A. Everett, 54, of Louisiana, was heading east on Highway UU, west of U.S. 54, at 5:30 p.m. when it traveled off the right side of the road, struck a driveway, became airborne, struck the ground and overturned.
Everett was taken by Air Evac to Mercy Hospital St. Louis with serious injuries. A passenger, Adam W. Henderson, 36, of Louisiana, was taken by Pike County Ambulance to Pike County Memorial Hospital with moderate injuries.
Both men were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.