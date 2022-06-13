CANTON, Mo. — An early Saturday morning crash north of Canton injured a Canton man.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2001 Chevrolet truck driven by Kaeleb A. Eisenbeiss, 20, of Canton, was heading north at 2 a.m. on Mo. 81, 1 mile north of Canton, when it traveled off the right side of the road, then the left side of the road, struck a parked vehicle and overturned.
Eisenbeiss, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by Lewis County Ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill., with minor injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Canton Police Department and Lewis County Fire Department.