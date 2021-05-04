HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Sunday night crash north of Hannibal injured two.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2013 Ford Expedition driven by Anthony R. Parker, 37, of Hannibal, was heading south on U.S. 61, 3 miles north of Hannibal, at 6:55 p.m. when it crossed the road and struck a 2019 Chevrolet Impala driven by William J. Reich, 74, of O’Fallon.
The Impala overturned, leaving Reich and a passenger, Ellen M. Reich, 74, of O’Fallon, with minor injuries. Both were wearing seatbelts, as was Parker, and both were taken by Marion County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital.
The patrol was assisted by the Marion County Sheriff’s Department.