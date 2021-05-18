WYACONDA, Mo. — A two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon north of Wyaconda injured both drivers.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2005 Dodge Stratus driven by Cheyenne M. Evans, 21, of Kahoka, was heading south on Route A, 1 mile north of Wyaconda, a 1:45 p.m. when it crossed the center line and struck head-on a northbound 2017 GMC Acadia driven by Kimberly I. Kirchner, 40, of Wyaconda.
Evans was taken by Clark County Ambulance to Scotland County Memorial Hospital with moderate injuries. Kirchner was taken by Clark County Ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill., with serious injuries.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.
The patrol was assisted by the Clark County Sheriff's Department, Wyaconda Fire and Rescue, Kahoka Fire and Rescue and Gorin Fire Department.