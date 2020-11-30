CENTER, Mo. — A two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon south of Center seriously injured both drivers.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2000 Ford Ranger driven by Collin F. Waldmeier, 49, of Center, was heading south on Route P, 5 miles south of Center, at 1:50 p.m. when it crossed the center line and struck head-on a northbound 2015 Toyota Prius driven by Alida A. Gower, 34, of Farber.

Gower, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by Air Evac to University Medical Center with serious injuries. Waldmeier, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by Ralls County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital with serious injuries.

The patrol was assisted by the Perry Fire Department and Ralls County Fire Department.

Tags

Recommended for you