CENTER, Mo. — A two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon south of Center seriously injured both drivers.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2000 Ford Ranger driven by Collin F. Waldmeier, 49, of Center, was heading south on Route P, 5 miles south of Center, at 1:50 p.m. when it crossed the center line and struck head-on a northbound 2015 Toyota Prius driven by Alida A. Gower, 34, of Farber.
Gower, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by Air Evac to University Medical Center with serious injuries. Waldmeier, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by Ralls County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital with serious injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Perry Fire Department and Ralls County Fire Department.