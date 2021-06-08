SHELBYVILLE, Mo. — A Sunday afternoon crash south of Shelbyville injured a man and a woman.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2010 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Robert A. Dopson, 70, of Shelbyville, was towing a golf cart and heading north on Mo. 15, 2 miles south of Shelbyville, at 2:30 p.m. The patrol said the towed unit lost control and overturned.
A passenger, Jolene E. Goers, 25, of Shelbyville, was taken by Salt River Ambulance to Blessing Hospital with moderate injuries. A second passenger, Kurtis A. Goers, 26, of Shelbyville, was taken by Salt River Ambulance to Blessing with serious injuries.
Dopson was wearing a seat belt, but the Goers were not, the patrol said.
The patrol was assisted by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department and Air Evac.