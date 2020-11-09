MADISON, Mo. — A Sunday night crash southeast of Madison injured a Paris teen.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by a 16-year-old girl from Paris was heading west on Route M, 8 miles southeast of Madison, at 10 p.m.
The patrol said the vehicle swerved to avoid a raccoon in the road, traveled off the right side of the road and overturned multiple times.
The teen, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by private auto to Women's and Children's Hospital in Columbia with minor injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Monroe County Sheriff's Department, Monroe County Ambulance and Madison Fire Department.