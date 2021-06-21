DURHAM, Mo. — A Saturday night crash southwest of Durham seriously injured two teens.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2010 Polaris 800 EPI driven by a 13-year-old male from Durham was heading north on Magnolia Ave., 2 miles southwest of Durham, at 10 p.m. when it traveled off the left side of the road and overturned.
The driver was taken by Marion County Ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill., with serious injuries. A passenger, a 13-year-old male from Ewing, was taken by Air Evac to Blessing with serious injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Lewis County Sheriff's Department, Lewis County Ambulance and the R-4 Fire Department.