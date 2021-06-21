MEDILL, Mo. — A two-vehicle crash Friday morning west of Medill injured four.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2016 Ram 2500 driven by Eric W. Wood, 33, of Arbela, was heading west on U.S. 136, 1 mile west of Medill, at 11:55 a.m. when it crossed the center line and struck an eastbound 2012 Jeep Wrangler driven by Randy L. Sponseller, 65, of Memphis. The Jeep traveled off the right side of the road and overturned, the patrol said.
Sponseller was taken by ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill., with minor injuries. A passenger, Valerie J. Sponseller, 66, of Memphis, was taken by ambulance to Blessing with serious injuries, and a second passenger, a 14-year-old girl from Memphis, was taken by Air Evac to Blessing with serious injuries.
Wood was taken by ambulance to Scotland County Hospital with moderate injuries.
All four were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.
The patrol was assisted by the Clark County Sheriff's Department, Kahoka Fire Department and Clark County Ambulance.