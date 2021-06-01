TAYLOR, Mo. — A Saturday night deer-related crash west of Taylor injured an Ewing woman.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2012 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Victor L. Raleigh, 62, of Ewing, was heading east on Mo. 6, 2 miles west of Taylor, at 5:30 p.m. when it struck a deer in the road.
A passenger, Carrie L. Raleigh, 59, of Ewing, was to seek treatment on her own for minor injuries. She was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.
The patrol was assisted by the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, Palmyra Fire Department and Marion County Ambulance.