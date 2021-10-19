LOUISIANA, Mo. — A crash in Pike County Tuesday morning sent a Louisiana, Mo. woman to the hospital with minor injuries.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a 1998 Ford Windstar driven by Christina L. Hoskins, 40, of Louisiana was heading east on U.S. 54 at 6:40 a.m. about five mile west of Louisiana when the Windstar hit a deer.
The patrol reported that Hoskins was wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash. She was taken to Pike County Memorial Hospital in Louisiana by Pike County Ambulance for treatment of minor injuries.