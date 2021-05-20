ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. — A two-vehicle crash in rural Adams County Thursday morning left one driver dead and another with serious injuries.
The Adams County Sheriff’s Department responded to a crash at 10:30 a.m. at North 1200th Ave. (Kellerville Blacktop) and East 2200th Street, about 4 miles north of Liberty. Deputies arrived on the scene of a collision between a dump truck and a utility truck that had been pulling a trailer carrying an excavator.
The driver of the utility truck was pronounced dead at the scene. Adams County Coroner Scott Graham identified him as 55-year-old Curtis Lee Lieurance of Mendon.
The Sheriff’s Department said the driver of the dump truck was taken by helicopter to a Springfield hospital
The crash is currently under investigation, with the assistance of the Quincy Police Department traffic crash reconstruction officer and the Illinois State Police commercial truck inspector.
Kellerville Blacktop reopened around 5 p.m. Thursday after being closed for several hours.
Also assisting were the Adams County Ambulance Service, the Liberty Fire Department, and the Camp Point Fire Department.