EDINA, Mo. — An Edina woman was seriously injured in a Saturday night crash on Route AA.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2017 GMC Acadia driven by Merry C. Ward, 65, of Edina, was heading east on Route AA, 3 miles north of Edina, at 7:48 p.m. when it traveled off the right side of the road and struck a creek bed.
Ward, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by Air Evac to University Hospital in Columbia with serious injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Knox County Sheriff's Department, Knox County Ambulance and Knox County Fire Department.